Fred L. Granger

Fred L. Granger

Fred L. Granger

MUNSTER, IN — Fred L. Granger, 78, of Munster, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born March 14, 1942, to Lee and Patricia Granger. He was raised in Munster, graduated from Hammond High School, then earned his Bachelor's degree from Wabash College. During his younger years in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, also earning three palms.

Fred spent many years in retail supervision before returning to school to begin a teaching career which he truly loved.

Fred is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; brother, Joe, and sister, Patti (John Zeeman); and four children with his first wife, Suzanne — children, Suzanne Fine (Robert), Patti Nichols (Jeff), Lee (Stacey) and Charles. He adored his nine grandchildren.

Fred is predeceased by his parents, brother, Tim (Christie), and wife, Suzanne.

Funeral service and burial to be held at a future date.

