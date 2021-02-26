Fred L. Serbin

June 7, 1930 — Feb. 24, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Fred L. Serbin, 90, of Lake Station, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The youngest of 10 children, Fred was born on June 7, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana, to the late John and Martha (nee Baruska) Serbin. He was a truck driver and worked for Teamsters 142 and 710. Fred enjoyed gambling at Horseshoe Casino and was partial to the slot machines. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his five children: Teddy (Charlene) Serbin, Timmy (Beth) Serbin, Randy Serbin, Terri (late Ron) Brock and Chrissy Conner; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; Carol's daughters, Sherry and Lori Dingman; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. Fred is also preceded in death by his loving companion, Carol Dingman, and his beloved dog, Izzy.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Fred's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 (www.alz.org//indiana).