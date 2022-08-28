Oct. 19, 1952 - Aug. 18, 2022

IRON RIVER, MI - Fred L. Stover, age 69, of Iron River, Michigan, passed away August 18, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Hammond, IN, the son of the late Fred D. and Lorraine (Muha) Stover.

Fred married Mary Casagranda in Bates Township, MI in 1980. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Mary preceded him in death in October 2020.

Fred is survived by his son, Fred Stover of Marquette, MI; daughter, Amber (fiance Kelly Taetsch) Stover of Iron River, MI; sisters, Laura (Pat) Wodzinski of Sturgeon Bay, WI and Dawn (Bruce) Alexander of Hammond, IN; faithful dog, Sophia and extended family and friends.

Fred graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1971. He later earned an associate degree in Forestry and was employed as surveyor from Maine to Kansas on pipelines. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Reino Squadron 21. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and watching the Kansas City Chiefs football.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Iron River, MI on September 17, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The American Legion Post #21.