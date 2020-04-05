Fred R. Rendina

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Fred D. Rendina, age 90, of Michigan City, formerly of Valparaiso and Miller Beach, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Fred was born on March 7, 1930, in Scottdale, PA. He moved with his family to Gary, IN, in 1936 when his father took a job at United States Steel. Fred attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1948. He attended Roosevelt University in Chicago. During Fred's professional career, he worked for the School City of Gary, Ford Motor Company, and the Calumet Township Assessor. Fred also managed restaurants in NW Indiana, and, in his later years, he became a real estate agent.

For many years, Fred was involved in community theater. During the 1960's and 1970's, Fred directed several Gary Music Theater productions. Fred's greatest quality was that he looked at life through rose-colored glasses and knew how to spread that optimism and humor to others.

Fred was preceded in death by his life partner of 53 years, Robert McAllister; his parents, Ferdinando and Mary (Marrazza) Rendina; his brothers: Michael Rendina and Jack (Jean) Rendina; and his sister Lorraine Love.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. At Fred's request, there will be no viewing or service. Friends will gather at a later date for a celebration of Fred's life. To view and/or sign Fred's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.