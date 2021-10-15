Fred R. Strezo

HAMMOND, IN — Fred R. Strezo, 76 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 surrounded by his family, at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judy (nee Anthony); loving father of Barb Tonkovich, Fred R. (Julie) Strezo, Cynthia (Victor) Denys and Anthony (JoAnne) Strezo; cherished papa of Jared and Travis Priester, Dustin and Christian Tonkovich, John, Peter and Kalaya Holland, Briah, Freddie and Colton Strezo, Max and Hannah Denys, Anastacia, Emily and Elizabeth Strezo; adoring great papa of Aurora Preister; dearest brother of Peter (Linda) Strezo, Marge (late Bob) Zubay and the late Robert Strezo; dear brother-in-law of Lorraine (late Burton) Tiemersma, Arlene (late Joseph) White and Tony (late Peggy) Anthony; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:15am at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. Casimir Church, Hammond, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm; parish wake service at the funeral home on Sunday at 5:00pm.

Fred Strezo was born on August 1, 1945 in Hammond, Indiana to Peter and Grace (Gasparik) Strezo and was a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1963 and was a member of St. Casimir Church, Hammond. He was a former employee of Gulf Oil and had earned his real estate license. Fred enjoyed hanging with his buddies at Sportsman's Corner, antique cars, working puzzles, playing sudoku and above all spending time with his grandchildren. Devoted to his family, Fred will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400