Fred Reed, Sr.

Dec. 20, 1948 - April 28, 2021

Fred was born in Gary, IN on December 20, 1948. Fred graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1966. He went on to serve his country as a U.S. Army Administrative Specialist in the Vietnam War. Fred worked at the Veterans Administration Office in Columbus, OH.

He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Danielle Reed of Converse, TX; son, Fred, (Levette) Reed of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Ahmir, Aimi, Nova, and Watson and a wealth of many loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Family hour 9-11:00 a.m. The Memorial will be at 11:00 a.m.

