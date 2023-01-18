WHITING, IN/CHICAGO, IL - Fred Russell Nelson, 79 of Chicago, formerly of Whiting-Robertsdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Central Dupage Hospital, Winfield, IL. He was the beloved son of the late Russell G. Nelson and the late Mary M. (Dehenes) Bellile; loving father of Jon (Lori), Russell, Michael, and David Nelson; adoring great grandpa of Luke and Meghan Nelson; cherished brother of Carol (Tom Mordus) Bellile, Dell (Susan) Bellile, Jr., Janine (Tom) Kokandy, Donald (Ann) Bellile and Corky (Jim DeNuccio) Bellile; former husband of Judy Nelson; nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Friday morning, January 20, 2023 from 9:00am until time of services at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Fred Nelson was born June 25, 1943. Raised in the Whiting-Robertsdale Community, he was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1961 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN. He was a member of the Notre Dame Club and was an avid "Fighting Irish" fan. Devoted to his family, Fred will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400