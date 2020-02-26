ST. JOHN, IN - Fred Schaaf Jr., age 75, of St. John, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Marcia Schaaf (nee Alderden). Devoted father of Fred (Terri) Schaaf, Mike (Kelly) Schaaf, Sheryl (Eric) Bontrager, and Daniel (Sarah) Schaaf. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Kyle and Timothy Schaaf, Jonathan and Emma Bontrager, and Cara and Lukas Schaaf. Dear brother of the late Jean (late Marty) Alderden, George (late June) Schaaf, Clareen (late Jim) Sluis, and the late Clarence (Bea) Schaaf. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Elizabeth Schaaf. Fred and his son were the founders of F & M Transfer. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and enjoyed camping in Michigan and Florida. He will missed by all who knew and loved him.