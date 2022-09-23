Freda J. Zienty-Michalak (nee Brylka)

CROWN POINT, IN - Freda J. Michalak (nee Brylka), age 99, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 19, 2022 in Crown Point, Indiana. Freda is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Robert) Montgomery. Step-daughter Este (Charles) Brashears. Cherished Grandmother of three, Amy Meyer, Andrew (Francesca) Guzior, Emily Montgomery and her treasured Great Grandchildren Noah Meyer, Mariah Freda Meyer, Benjamin Meyer, Oliver Guzior, Lydia Guzior. Freda is survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Brylka, Stanislawa (Stella) Brylka- awrysiak (nee Stanislawiak); dearest Stepfather Andrew Gawrysiak. Her husband Sylvester R. Zienty of 25 years (1946-1971) and her husband Harry Michalak from 1992 until his death in 1993. Her beloved son Paul Zienty; Stepson Thomas Michalak; siblings Sigmund (Marie) Brylka, Catherine (Bruno) Langwinski, Raymond (Adeline) Gawrysiak. Brothers-in-law Eugene (Evelyn) Zienty, Henry (Florence) Zienty: Sister-in-law Ceyl (John) Werner.

Freda's family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at St. Anthony Majestic Care in Crown Point and the Hospice of the Calumet Area for the special care and love they showed her during the last years of her life.

To celebrate Freda's life friends and Family will gather on Saturday, September 24, 2022 for visitation at All Souls Catholic Parish at St. Ann Church 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL visitation at 9:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. A graveside service at 11:00 AM will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, Illinois. Freda lived a full life of family and friends. She will be fondly remembered by many people whose lives she touched. www.schroederlauer.com