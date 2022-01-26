Aug. 3, 1935 - Jan. 20, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Freddie K. Russell, age 86, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, after battling lingering health complications.

Freddie is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sharon (nee Hudspeth); four devoted sons: Bobby (Dody) of Griffith, IN, Carl (Colleen) of Dyer, IN, Richard (Brenda) of Griffith, IN and Dennis (Mary) of Highland, IN; six adored grandchildren: Kyle (Nicolle) Krause, Kim Russell, Amy Russell, Ben Russell, Nicole Russell and Rachel Russell; three cherished great-grandchildren: Theodore Krause, Lincoln Krause, and Cameron Russell. Freddie was preceded in death by his rock and strength, son Steven; father, Robert and mother, Elsie (Holt); brother, Sterling; sisters: Carlene (Roy Edgar), Bertie (Sam) and Irma (Eddie). In addition to a large extended family, Freddie also leaves behind two special nephews: Larry (Charlene) Putman and Wil (Donna) McGaha.

Freddie was born on August 3, 1935, in Harvest, AL and as a young man followed his sisters in the migration north for the opportunities afforded by the industries of Northwest Indiana. He joined Youngstown Sheet & Tube in 1955 and retired from the eventual owner Arcelor Mittal in 1996, serving as a Crane Operator for much of his career on the lakefront. The work ethic he inherited from his family in Alabama served him well and he was always available to "work a double" in order to provide for his family. His sons are keenly aware that they will never be able to repay he or their mother Sharon for their sacrifices. Every child in the neighborhood knew that summer afternoons meant a trip to Wolf Lake when Freddie arrived home from work. Anxiously awaiting the purple station wagon coming down the street, they would grab their towels and pile in 10 deep, only allowing him a moment to say hello and goodbye to Sharon.

He loved watermelon, dogs, cats, making ice cream from snow, vanilla extract and sugar, and bringing home his lunchbox with a twinkie still in it for his boys to share. He used every tool in the toolbox and taught everyone who entered his garage how to either use them or throw them. His sense of humor was unique and tinged with a style formed in his days as a boy in Hazel Green, AL. To say Freddie will be missed by all who knew him is an understatement. His life was filled a host of friends that he loved dearly, and they welcomed every minute they could spend with him. His family, and especially his wife Sharon, are left with a basket of memories that they will cherish each and every day. He leaves this world to meet up with his friends Alton, Charlie and Bill, several dogs, and a son that he has missed deeply for five years.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor John W. Clement of Woodmar Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations in Freddie's honor to Hospice of the Calumet Area or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.

