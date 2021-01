LAS VEGAS, NV - Freddie Mae Spencer-Hackett, 95, of Las Vegas, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.