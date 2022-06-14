April 14, 1936 - June 11, 2022
HOBART - Freddie Ray Edmond, age 86, of Hobart, was the sixth son born to John Robert Edmond and Celia Jewel Johnson, on April 14, 1936, in Brilliant, AL. By the time Freddie had finished his 10th grade in High School, he moved to Gary where he found work at The Budd Company. In 1955 he found what turned out to be the love of his life, Patsy Ann Whiteman. They married in 1958 and for 64 years never left each other's side. Freddie was then drafted in the U.S. Army as a U.S. Ranger. When he was discharged, he went right back to the Budd Company until they closed. Freddie then opened an auto repair shop as Edmond Auto until it was time for him to retire.
Freddie loved all sports, but when it was his boys or grandchildren playing sports, he was their biggest supporter and never missed a game. Freddie and Pat raised a loving family and Freddie will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike; daughter, Jean; John Hubert, James Ralph, Robert Jr., Otis Elbert, Roy Lee, Willliam Wayne, Shelby Jean and Shirlene.
Freddie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat; children: Mike Edmond, Candy (Kevin) Goad, Jean Cartwright, Jeff (Laurie) Edmond, Kenny (Laurie) Edmond; followed by 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces; and nephews.
Visitation for Freddie will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN.