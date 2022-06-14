HOBART - Freddie Ray Edmond, age 86, of Hobart, was the sixth son born to John Robert Edmond and Celia Jewel Johnson, on April 14, 1936, in Brilliant, AL. By the time Freddie had finished his 10th grade in High School, he moved to Gary where he found work at The Budd Company. In 1955 he found what turned out to be the love of his life, Patsy Ann Whiteman. They married in 1958 and for 64 years never left each other's side. Freddie was then drafted in the U.S. Army as a U.S. Ranger. When he was discharged, he went right back to the Budd Company until they closed. Freddie then opened an auto repair shop as Edmond Auto until it was time for him to retire.