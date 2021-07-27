HEBRON, IN - Frederic M. Gasparovic, age 66 of Hebron, IN (formerly Hammond), passed away July 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet P. Gasparovic (nee Pantea), and parents Frederick J. and Lou Ella Gasparovic. He was a loving and dedicated father to his five children: Heather Manno (CA), Frederick G (Jackie) Gasparovic, Sean Gasparovic (TX), Nikki (Chad) Kalter (FL), and Michelle (Jourdan) Smith. Fred loved and adored time with his ten grandchildren: Jordan, Gracie, Olli, Rylo, Freddy, Maggie, Josie, Holden, Merrick, and Kale.

"Fireman Fred" was a firefighter with the Hammond, IN fire department for 27 years. He not only retired as a Captain, but as an admired confidant to his peers. He was known for his unmistakable sense of humor, his loyalty to friends and family, his great love for music, and always living life to its fullest with a grateful heart.

"Freddy Gas" had a largerthan life personality that would light up any room. He was the lovable jokester, a wild storyteller - he was truly an unforgettable man to all that met him.

Fred married the love of his life, Janet, and when she passed he vowed to see her again. While together once more in heavily spirit, we will continue to remember and cherish their eternal love.

"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make". Memorial visitation Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the Memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com