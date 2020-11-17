August 18, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2020

Frederick B. Chary, Ph.D, Professor Emeritus at Indiana University Northwest, died Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. He was born August 18, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, to Herman and Norma (Silver) Chary, both deceased. He was proud father to David Chary (Melissa), Ella Rose Chary (Leah), and the late Michael A. Chary.

He is also survived by his wife, Diane (Kubiak) Chary at home in Valparaiso, IN.

Additionally, he leaves behind his sister Eileen Singer (Albert) of Philadelphia, PA and their children and grandchildren.

A scholar of international repute, Chary documented the saving of the Bulgarian Jews during WWII in The Bulgarian Jews and the Final Solution. The book remains the definitive study of how the Bulgarian people, under the nose of a Nazi regime, used their political skills to halt the deportation of their Jewish citizens, who were loaded on a train headed for the death camps. Chary lectured internationally on the topic, interviewed survivors for Steven Spielberg's Shoah Project, and always credited the Bulgarian people, not their King, for stopping the train.