LaPORTE, IN - Frederick (Buff) Eugene Meyers, Jr., age 70 of LaPorte, passed away peacefully at the Arthur B. And Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso on August 10, 2018. His illness was very brief. He was diagnosed with lung cancer only 10 days before his death. Fred is survived by his two daughters Lisa (Chris) Sandberg and Tammy (Jeremy) Bazemore, his four grandsons; Brandon Eugene Meyers, Adam James Sandberg, Eli Joseph Sandberg and Jerrik Wallace Bazemore. He is also survived by his five siblings; Susie Reese, Brenda Straight, Dennis Meyers, Brian (BJ) Meyers and Kandi Taskey. Also the mother of his daughters and life-long friend, Judy Meyers as well as his critters/best friends Tramp, Possum and Durban
He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Meyers and his parents, Frederick Meyers and Joy (Meyers) Fox.
Fred worked as a crane operator at Bethlehem Steel/ArcelorMittal for 48 1/2 years before retiring in 2013 to care for his beloved wife, Charlotte during her brief illness.
At times, Papa could have a gruff exterior and snarly temperament, but those that had the pleasure of truly knowing him knew the truth. His sweet smile and quick wit could light up a room. And it did until his final hours.
At Fred's request, there will be no services. There will be a 'come as you are' gathering of friends and family on Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. at Pinola Saloon, 702 S 500 W, LaPorte, IN. A procession to the Farm at 329 S 700 W and a walk out to his beloved cabin will begin at 1:00 p.m. for those that wish to join.
Memorial contributions can be made to support the wonderful staff and future families of The Arthur B. and Ethel V. Horton VNA Hospice Center. Please make donations in memory of Frederick Meyers to VNA Hospice 2401 Valley Dr. Valparaiso, IN 46383.