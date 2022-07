HAMMOND, IN - Frederick C. Baker age 89, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Dorothy Baker (nee Albin); and loving children, grandchildren and other extended family. Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 219-32-7766. Burial was at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com