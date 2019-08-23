GARY, IN - Frederick Donald Samuels, lovingly known to most as Fred or Freddie, 72, of Gary, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.