Frederick Eugene Harden

March 25, 1938-April 16,2022

Fred "Papa" was an incredible man with an unmistakable laugh. He was truly loved by anyone who met him, because he never met a stranger.

We, his family, were extremely blessed to have him in our daily lives as every day was a gift.

He was loyal. He was honest. He was kind. He had the best sense of humor. There were times he laughed so hard he literally couldn't breathe.

"Papa" suffered his entire adult life with macular degeneration, including losing his eyesight, and the debilitating pain of rheumatoid arthritis. He deserved to be grouchy and bitter, but he never was. Not for a minute. When you asked him how he was, his response was always "fine and dandy, sweet as sugar candy"!

Fred served in the military for 3 years and was stationed in Germany for a short time.

Given his love for people, in his early years he was in the restaurant business owning several restaurants. He ultimately went to work for Amtrak which is where he retired.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della Harden who was his childhood sweetheart; and his daughters, who all claimed to be his favorite: Gwen, Kelly, Fredella, Kimberly and Sheri; grandchildren: Grant, Justin, Brandon; Danielle, Jonathan; Kyle, Andrew and Ryan, Taylor and Alyssa; and six great grandchildren: Nicole, Abigail, Emersyn, Ingrid, Gabe, Cecelia.

There will be a celebration of his life on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his name to the Arthritis foundation at www. Arthritis.org. The link to donate now will pop up on the website.