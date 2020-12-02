Frederick 'Fred' Louis Boissy Jr.

He graduated from DeMotte High School, class of 1952, and served in the United States Army for two years as a corporal. Fred worked at Ameritech Telephone Co. for 38 years before he retired. As a lifelong resident of DeMotte, Fred was very active and well known in the community. He was appointed to the First Kankakee Valley school board, was elected four times as the Keener Township trustee, serving 16 years, and elected four times as Jasper County commissioner, serving District 1 for 16 years. In 1988, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Orr. Fred was instrumental in developing the Town and Country Days Parade, currently the Touch of Dutch. He was honored as the Touch of Dutch Citizen of the Year in 1997. In the years after his retirement, Fred was active on the Board of Direction at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, serving some of those years as president. He led various activities, such as weekly banana bingo and the yearly ice cream social for the residents. Fred was a former member of the DeMotte/Kankakee Valley Rotary Club and American Legion Post 440. In his spare time he enjoyed cutting the grass at Grace Fellowship Church, loved to fish and camp with his wife and friends, and was a faithful Cubs fan who never missed a game. In 2016, Fred was thrilled to witness them win a World Series! He was one of the founding members of Grace Fellowship Church and was a devoted member for 28 years.