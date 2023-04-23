HOBART, IN - Frederick "Fred" Robert Urbanek, age 85, of Hobart, IN and Tower, MN, passed away at home with his family by his side, on April 20, 2023. He was born on September 14, 1937 to George and Rose (nee Biro) Urbanek. Fred attended Tolleston School where he made lifelong friends. He continued his schooling at Columbus and East Gary Edison where he was a graduate of the Class of 1955. He was a proud United States Army veteran. Fred loved fishing, going to the casino and spending time at his home on Lake Vermillion in Tower, MN. He will be greatly missed.