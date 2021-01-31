CROWN POINT, IN - Frederick "Fred" Sattler, age 90, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 28th 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Kadar) Sattler; by son, Mark (Dawn); daughters: Monica (Ed) Niskala, Marie (Kent) Troxel, Amy (Paul) Parsons, Michele (Bryan) Blew and Arleen (Joseph) Haas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Doris (Polomchak); his parents Fred and Barbara Sattler; brother, Jerome; sister, Shelia (Saad); and grandchild, Michael Dykhuis.