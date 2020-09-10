Frederick H. Ewald

Survived by a daughter, Susan Kidd; granddaughters, Michelle and Rebecca Walker; brothers, William, Theodore and Herbert. Also survived by nieces and nephews and godson Joshua Handel. Fred was a graduate of Westmont-Upper Yoder High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-1954, and remained in the reserves until 1960. He started at Bethlehem Steel Johnstown in 1956 and transferred to the Burns Harbor plant in Indiana in 1964. He retired in 1986 as a superintendent after 30 years with the company. While living in Valparaiso, IN, he was active in the community as a Boys Club sponsor, member of Sand Creek Country Club and Valparaiso Bands booster. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races, spending time with family and friends at their Florida condominium, and hosting parties with close friend and neighbor Bill Smith at Lake Stonycreek. Fred was a Freemason, a member of Lodge 538, member of the Oriental Commandery #61 Knights Templar, and was a member of the Jaffa Shrine Altoona. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Johnstown and Titusville, FL.