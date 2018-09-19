CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frederick J. Kujawa, age 75, of Cedar Lake passed away Monday, September 17, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Monica; three daughters, Loretta Kujawa, Rose Minter, and Colleen Kujawa; two grandsons, Matthew and Jesse Minter; brother, Tom (Joan) Kujawa; and sister, Gayle (Jerry) Kuntz.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNEAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of Rt 41 & 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 21, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Surufka, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was a retired supervisor in the steel industry. He religiously watched the weather channel and was a proud volunteer for the National Park Service. Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com