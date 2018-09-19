PORTAGE, IN - Frederick Joseph 'Bud' Lenburg, age 77 of Portage, passed away on September 12, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 3, 1941 in Chicago, IL to James and Marie (Schuberth) Lenburg. He graduated from Portage High School in 1959. Bud served in the United States Marine Corps in the 1960s. He worked closely with his father and older brother John on the family farm, which he did for over fifty years. Bud married L. Flo Grinnell on August 23, 1973. He was known for being a hardworking, caring man as well as a devoted husband and loving father. He loved being on the farm, working with his hands, watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his wife, Flo; his sons, Edward (Elisa), Brian, and James (Patty); daughter, Kimberly 'Sissy'; grandchildren, Kyle, Bryan, Colin, Hanna and Dylan; and sisters, Mary Anne Lively and Ruth Lyda. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom, Richard and John; and sisters, Joan, Dorothy and Vivian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Bud will be laid to rest at Chesterton Cemetery following a private family service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bud's honor may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Services arranged through EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE, IN.