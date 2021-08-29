Frederick Kaufman III

April 7, 1954 - Aug. 23, 2021

GARY, IN - Frederick "Jazz" Kaufman III received his wings on Monday, 23 August 2021 at the age of 67. On April 7, 1954, Frederick was born to parents Gussie and Fred Kaufman Jr. in Gary, IN. His twin brother, Derrick, arrived a few minutes later.

He was raised on 24th Adams Street and graduated from Gary Theodore Roosevelt High School Class of 1973. Fred proceeded to graduate from Indiana University Northwest and became the first black Student Government Association.

His career in the automobile industry included General Motors Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors and Chrysler. After retiring, Fred relocated to Atlanta, GA to be near daughter and grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred Kaufman Jr. and grandmother, Leona Chambers Ramsey. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Gussie Kaufman; brother, Derrick Kaufman; daughters: Erica (Steve) Kaufman Whitby and Monique Kaufman; son Onaje Kaufman; grandchildren: Carsen and Laila Whitby.

A private Memorial Service is planned for the family.