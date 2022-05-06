Dec. 16, 1956 - May 3, 2022

PORTAGE - Frederick LeMar Lambert Jr., age 65, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1956 in Gary, to Frederick and Geraldine (Gale) Lambert.

Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene (Gray) Lambert; son, Dale (Chrissy) Lambert; mother, Geraldine Lambert; granddaughter, Brittany Lambert; grandson, Blake Lambert; brothers: Dennis Lambert, William (Michelle) Lambert, Randy (Sandy) Lambert, Thomas (Shannon) Lambert, Steven Lambert; sisters: Barbara Moore, Valerie Gray; many nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick LeMar Lambert, Sr.; sister, Linda Lambert; loving in-laws: Billy L. Gray Sr., Etta Gray; brother-in-laws: Billy Gray Jr., Larry "Rerun" Gray.

Fred was a loving husband, the greatest father, and grandfather. He was the best big brother you could ask for. Fred coached Lake Station Little League for over 20 years. He held many board positions within the Little League and Lake Station Pop Warner. Fred was an assistant coach for the Lake Station Eagles, Edison High School, track and field. He was a retired Lake Station Volunteer Firefighter, retiring in 1992. Fred could fix anything and enjoyed repairs of all kinds. The big messes he often left will be missed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368, with Chaplain Rob Dorow officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Fred's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.