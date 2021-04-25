HOBART, IN - Frederick M. Grabek, age 73 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Maria Grabek (nee deBie) of 50 years; four children: Patricia Grabek, Michael Grabek, Melissa (Matthew) Boltz, Nichole Grabek; six grandchildren: Jabob Riley, Joey Riley, Logan Grabek, Nate Grabek, Emma Boltz, Theodore Boltz; and his sister, Diane (John) Cudney. Preceded in death by parents Mitchell and Adele Grabek.

Mr. Grabek was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, a member and past secretary for K of C St. Thomas Council and a member Santa Maria Venegas 4th Degree Assembly. He was a graduate of St. Mark's Grade School, Andrean High School, Class of 1965, received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1972 and was also a graduate of John Carroll University. Fred served his community as a pharmacist for over 44 years having worked at Hook's Pharmacy, Fagen Pharmacy, Target, and Care Pharmacies.