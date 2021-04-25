HOBART, IN - Frederick M. Grabek, age 73 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Maria Grabek (nee deBie) of 50 years; four children: Patricia Grabek, Michael Grabek, Melissa (Matthew) Boltz, Nichole Grabek; six grandchildren: Jabob Riley, Joey Riley, Logan Grabek, Nate Grabek, Emma Boltz, Theodore Boltz; and his sister, Diane (John) Cudney. Preceded in death by parents Mitchell and Adele Grabek.
Mr. Grabek was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, a member and past secretary for K of C St. Thomas Council and a member Santa Maria Venegas 4th Degree Assembly. He was a graduate of St. Mark's Grade School, Andrean High School, Class of 1965, received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1972 and was also a graduate of John Carroll University. Fred served his community as a pharmacist for over 44 years having worked at Hook's Pharmacy, Fagen Pharmacy, Target, and Care Pharmacies.
Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. There will be a K of C Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. Bridget Catholic Church (107 Main St., Hobart, IN) with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Cremation will follow services and he will later be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Bridget Catholic Church or to St. Vincent de Paul. Fred was a loving husband, father, Opa, coach, teacher, brother, uncle, best friend and a very devout Catholic.
Please remember that masks MUST be worn and social distancing adhered to.
