Frederick R. Maravilla

Mar. 18, 1918 — Apr. 13, 2021

HOBART, IN — Frederick R. Maravilla, 103, of Hobart, formerlyof Lansing, IL, passed away on April 13, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 8, 1918, in Guarachita, Mexico, to the late Ignacio Maravilla and Margarita Ruiz.

Fred immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of 4 and became a naturalized citizen in 1942. He was a WWII veteran and served with the Army Air Force 450th Bombardier Group (Cottontails) in Southern Italy from 1943-1945. After the war, while raising a family and working full time at Inland Steel, he received a master's degree in languages from the University of Chicago. Fred taught Spanish and English for 27 years in the East Chicago School system and taught Spanish at Purdue Calumet campus. Fred touched many lives and will be remembered as a father who always stressed the importance of family, an intelligent and respected educator and a man of compassion, understanding and the highest integrity.

He was a member of American Legion Post 54, VFW Post 5365, the GI Forum, Honor Flight, the Indiana Harbor Old Timers and East Chicago Washington Alumni Association. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and an honorary 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (Baeza) Maravilla; sons, Don (Susie) Maravilla, of The Villages, FL, and Rod (Ellen) Maravilla, of Hobart; daughters, Debbie (Jay) Berry, of Davie, FL, and Sandra (Alberto) Mesa, of Chicago; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sabina Maravilla; daughter, Marguerite "Linda" (Jerry) Mauk; and one grandson, Douglas Pineda. Visitation for Fred will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's name may be made to VNA Hospice Center.