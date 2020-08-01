VALPARAISO, IN - Frederick Stanley Biedron, 74, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born September 28, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Jacob and Marie Biedron who proceeded him in death. Fred served proudly with the US Army in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He then made a career as a film stripper for over 25 years with Newcomb Printing and Home Mountain Publishing. He had a love for all things golf, as well as the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks.