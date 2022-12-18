Frederick V. Hammond "Fred" and "Gumpy"

HAMMOND, IN - Hammond resident passed away peacefully, Monday December 12, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. Fred is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hammond (Kathy Hafner); his children: Adam and Suzi Hammond; his grandchildren: Annelise and Matthew; his brother in-law, William Fox; sister in-law, Audrey Hafner; and 45 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Fred V. and Mary L. (Anselman) Hammond; brother, Bill Hammond; and granddaughter, Mary Anna.

Fred was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired Letter Carrier from the Hammond Post Office with 35 years service, N.A.L.C. South Shore Branch, Member of Unity Council 726 Knight of Columbus, Disableled American Veterans #17 of Hammond, and 1998 Inductee to the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame.

Fred was a true sports man who enjoyed all sports, starting with the golf and track teams at Hammond High School. He continued his love of sports with fast pitch softball, basketball, running marathons or any race he could, and coached anyone who asked for his guidance. Above all, Fred loved his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Fred's honor to The SHARE Foundation- P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. Visitation will be Monday December 19th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME- 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond. Services will be held Tuesday December 20th 9:30 a.m., directly at All Saints- 570 Sibley Street, Hammond.