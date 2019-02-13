VALPARAISO, IN - Frederick W. Strietelmeier, 71, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1947, in Oak Park, IL, to John Henry and Charlotte (Knief) Strietelmeier. Fred worked for Valparaiso University and the University of Washington as an Administrator. Fred was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. He was an avid artist, and amateur Naval historian, and enjoyed listening to music. Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brothers Dave (Paula) Strietelmeier of Valparaiso, Charlie Strietelmeier of Hobart, nephews and nieces Andrew (Denita) Strietelmeier, Helen (Runi) Johannesen, Susan (Ed) Hauad, Anne (Mark) Liedtke, and Paul (Katie) Strietelmeier, grand nieces Mari Liedtke and Charlotte Strietelmeier, and grand nephews Max and Miles Liedtke, and Charles Henry Strietelmeier.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral will be Monday, February 18, 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorials to Immanuel Food Pantry or Hilltop Food Pantry. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com