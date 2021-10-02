Frederick Walter Schuster

May 14, 1943 - Sept. 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Frederick Walter Schuster, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Valparaiso.

He was born May 14, 1943, in Chicago, IL, George Frederick and Maxine (Brooks) Schuster.

Fred honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a Lab Manager for Simpson Technologies for 25 years. Fred was a man of many talents and over his lifetime he worked as a journeyman butcher, security guard, law officer and volunteer fireman. Fred was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, Coal City, IL, where he was also the sound technician. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around in his garage or workshop, repairing and building electronics. Fred delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

On November 18, 1972, in Chicago, IL, he married Donna J. (Warnke) Schuster, who preceded him in death November 18, 2010.

Also preceding in death were his parents; one niece, Nicole Coleman; and brother-in-law, Tommy Hanks.