Frederico 'Flaco' Patino Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Frederico "Flaco" Patino Jr., 44, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia Patino; three children, Angelique, Anissa and Stephan; granddaughter, Evalise; and one on the way, Nomi; parents, Angelica and Frank Mundo; sister, Carmen (Jimmy) Meagher; two nieces, Cassie and Hailey Meagher; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th St., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church on Friday morning.

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.

Frederico was a fan of "low rider" cars and "homie cartoons." He was the life of the party and was a hard worker and a good man. Flaco loved his family (especially his granddaughter, Evalise) and he will be deeply missed.

