ST. JOHN, IN - Fredric C. Johnson, age 90, late of St. John, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine for 68 years. Loving father of Carol Sulkowski, Bruce Johnson, Tom (Ronda) Johnson, Jeff (Donna) Johnson, Steven (Michelle) Johnson, and the late Jerry Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Dawn) Sulkowski, Matthew (Lindsay) Johnson, Danny Johnson, Sarah (Tim Killeen) Johnson, Aaron (Lauren) Johnson, Nikki (JT Wesley) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Blake Johnson, and the late Chris (Jen Bednarek) Sulkowski. Dearest great grandfather of Madison, Dyllon, Olivia, Emmy, Finnegan, Kaelyn, Ethan, and Mayah. Dear father in law of Robin (Lou) Dal Santo. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.