 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredric C. Johnson

Fredric C. Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}
Fredric C. Johnson

ST. JOHN, IN - Fredric C. Johnson, age 90, late of St. John, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine for 68 years. Loving father of Carol Sulkowski, Bruce Johnson, Tom (Ronda) Johnson, Jeff (Donna) Johnson, Steven (Michelle) Johnson, and the late Jerry Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Dawn) Sulkowski, Matthew (Lindsay) Johnson, Danny Johnson, Sarah (Tim Killeen) Johnson, Aaron (Lauren) Johnson, Nikki (JT Wesley) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Blake Johnson, and the late Chris (Jen Bednarek) Sulkowski. Dearest great grandfather of Madison, Dyllon, Olivia, Emmy, Finnegan, Kaelyn, Ethan, and Mayah. Dear father in law of Robin (Lou) Dal Santo. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fred was a retired employee of Acme Steel and an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler.

Visitation and Funeral Services were held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts