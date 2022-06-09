Sept. 29, 1956 - June 5, 2022

CROWN POINT - Fredrick E. Builta, Jr. age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He is the beloved husband of Diane Builta (nee Hamilton) of forever; father of four children: Jason Builta, Jessica (Russell) DeWitt, Gabriel Builta and Gavin Builta; grandfather of Audrey, Olivia and Nora; brother to Donald (Carol) Builta, Russell (Jennifer) Builta, Karen Bumbales; uncle to many nieces and nephews; and good friend to many.

Fredrick was preceded in death by his parents: Fredrick and Bertha; brothers: Alan and Joseph Builta.

Fredrick was a pipefitter and a fabricator with Local #597. Before his stroke 15 years ago, he loved working, golfing and fishing. But his true love and passions were his beautiful wife, children and grandchildren. Even after the stroke and hardships over the past years, he was never a complainer and lived his life to the fullest and loved his family completely. His family wishes to thank all of their wonderful doctors and nurses over the years.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Mischler officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Fredrick's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.