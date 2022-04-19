Jan. 31, 1929 - Apr. 15, 2022

Frieda Janda (nee Zervos), age 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2022, with her niece, Phyllis by her side. She was known for being everyone's favorite aunt, godmother and stepmother.

Aunt Frieda is survived by her step-daughter, Darlene Pearman; nieces: Phyllis (Scott) Aubrey, Marlene (late George) Gikas, Carolyn (late James) Zervos; nephews: Rick (Rhonda) Gikas, Jim (Tracy) Zervos, George (Donna) Zervos, and Ted Gikas; and multiple grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Frieda was born in Gary, Indiana on January 31, 1929 to James and Mary Zervos, the youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1947. She was co-owner and worked most of her career at Peacock Dry Cleaners and United Cleaners, both in Gary, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jerry Janda; brothers: George and Angel Zervos, sister, Veda Gikas; niece, Nancy Courtwright and stepdaughters: Devis Morris and Diana Janda.

Frieda will be missed by so many. She had a way about her, a style, a grace and elegance. She lit up the room with her smile.

Private Interment to be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.