CROWN POINT, IN - Frieda (nee Bast) Kraemer died in Crown Point, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. Frieda Kraemer graduated from Wartburg College and thereafter married Rev. William C. Kraemer and they had four children: Pastor Timothy (Susan) Kraemer, Jasper, IN, Phillip Kramer, Linton, IN, Naomi (Kraemer Wetzel, and Andrew L. Kraemer, Crown Point, IN; six grandchildren: Thomas (Heywon) and Rachel (David Martz) Kraemer, Sarah and Aaron (Rachel) Wetzel, Winston and Anastasia Leech and great-grandchildren: Anna, Esther, and James Kraemer. Frieda Kraemer was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband Rev. Kraemer, daughter Naomi. Frieda is survived by her sons and sisters. Christian missions and education are priorities of Frieda Kraemer. All memorials will be contributed to her favorite foreign mission.