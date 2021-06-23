Frieda Velchek

March 18, 1925 — June 18, 2021

HOBART, IN — Frieda Velchek, 96, of Hobart, IN passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on June 18, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Daniel) Bolek of Hobart, IN and Holly Foley of Chicago, IL; her beloved four grandchildren: Deana (Steve) Fletcher, Tina Boehman, Danielle (Joe) Schrod, and Elliot Foley; her great grandchildren: Austen, Gavin, Elizabeth, Grant, Andrew, Aaron, Adam, Mia and Eva.

Frieda was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Velchek, and her daughter; Nancy (Michael) Orthman.

A Funeral mass will be held at a later date.

An open-house style celebration of Frieda's life will be held at her home, 6476 Colorado St., Hobart, IN on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.