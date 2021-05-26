Friedrich 'Fritz' Paul
March 8, 1932 - May 23, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Friedrich "Fritz" Paul, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born March 8, 1932, in Hamburg, Germany, to Friedrich and Elizabeth Paul, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1952.
Fritz made his career for 35 years as a supervisor in the carpenter shop at U.S. Steel. He remained proud of his heritage and traditions throughout his life while embracing American values and the political viewpoints that may have gone along with them. Always a good and active friend, Fritz's lucid mind kept him engaged with family and friends until the end. The family enjoyed looking forward to the summer boating trips that Fritz would arrange on Lake Wawasee. After retirement, Fritz and Christa loved traveling to and exploring as many national parks as their agenda could allow.
On December 29, 1956, he married Christa Sander, who survives along with their children: Ingrid (Tim) Kolis of Chesterfield, MO, Fred Paul, of Valparaiso, Catherine (James) Vrabel, of Highland, and Irene (Tony) Priano, of Valparaiso; brother, Willi (Helmi) Paul, of Crown Point; grandchildren: Emily, Michael, Fred, Lauren, Andrew, Curtis and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Orion and James. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Uwe, Albert, Regina and Edith.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.