VALPARAISO, IN — Friedrich "Fritz" Paul, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born March 8, 1932, in Hamburg, Germany, to Friedrich and Elizabeth Paul, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1952.

Fritz made his career for 35 years as a supervisor in the carpenter shop at U.S. Steel. He remained proud of his heritage and traditions throughout his life while embracing American values and the political viewpoints that may have gone along with them. Always a good and active friend, Fritz's lucid mind kept him engaged with family and friends until the end. The family enjoyed looking forward to the summer boating trips that Fritz would arrange on Lake Wawasee. After retirement, Fritz and Christa loved traveling to and exploring as many national parks as their agenda could allow.