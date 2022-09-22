NEW LENOX, IL - Gabriel Brandon Hernandez, age 43, a resident of New Lenox formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox; loving husband of Marie Hernandez (Martinez); beloved father of his baby girl Aurora who was his world; dearest son of Juan and the late Blanca (Mendez) Hernandez; dearest brother of: John (Angie) Hernandez and Cynthia (Rob) Hernandez-Trost; fond uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gabriel was an electrician for Local 134 and worked for Gurtz Electric Company in Arlington Heights. He was a graduate of Purdue University and an avid Chicago Bears fan.

A visitation will be held at KURTZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 102 E Francis Rd., New Lenox IL 60451 on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM leaving for St. Jude Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow to Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations for the benefit of Aurora Hernandez would be appreciated.

For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700