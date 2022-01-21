Oct. 26, 1935 - Jan. 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Gail Blanche Hoffman, age 86, of Crown Point (LOFS) born on October 26, 1935 and entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2022 surrounded by loving family. She was born to John and Loraine (Underwood) Colins.

Gail and her late husband lived life to the fullest. Her family was her pride and joy and always her priority. She was a member of the Four Seasons United Methodist Church since 1984. She was an award-winning design knitter who was involved in several knitting clubs. She started the first girls' softball team in L.O.F.S in 1973. She was extremely involved with children's ministries at her church. Gail enjoyed physical fitness including belly dancing, running, walking, weightlifting and going to the gym.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lawrence, brother John Colins; brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Smith. She is survived by her children: Sheree (Ken) Japchinski, and Lori (Bret) Botkin; grandchildren: Kendra Jessen, Colin Japchinski, Coral (John) Barney, and Luke (Alli) Botkin. Great-grandchildren: Emerald, Little John, Ruby, and Leo; sister Carol Smith; sister-in-law Karen Colins; and several nieces and nephews.