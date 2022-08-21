Gail Marie Marzotto (nee Roden)

Nov. 22, 1951 - July 19, 2022

Gail Marie Marzotto (nee Roden) left this world on July 19, 2022. She succumbed to breast cancer after a courageous, eleven year battle. Gail was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 22, 1951 to Raymond and Jean Roden (nee Modjeska).

In 1969 she graduated from Elk Grove High School. Gail spent many years as a stay at home mother to her children then went to night school subsequently receiving her degree in nursing from Elgin Community College in 1980.

Gail spent over 40 years as a Registered Nurse practicing in both Chicago's western suburbs and Northwest Indiana. She was highly regarded for her professional expertise. Gail had a wonderful sense of humor, which she used in her excellent care of patients and working with her peers and associates. Her work ethic was second to none and she loved being part of professional teams that made a difference in other people's lives.

Gail's children and family were the main love of her life. The tenderness and loving care she brought to her home life also was prevalent in how she treated close friends of hers and those of her family. Many of her children's friends and school mates have expressed the feeling that she was a second mother to them. If they were part of her kids' lives they were considered part of the Wehling/Marzotto family.

Maintaining close relationships with her fellow colleagues was also very important to her. Even though they may be far apart Gail always tried to maintain contact with her friends wanting to share news of their families.

An animal lover throughout her life, she enjoyed caring for her many pets over the years. Be it dogs, cats, chickens, geese, goats, song birds or her beloved horses, Gail nurtured them all as precious members of her home and cherished family farm.

Gail was preceded in death by her father Raymond Roden, her mother Jean Segeda (Modjeska) and her stepmother Bernice Roden (Winters).

Gail is survived by her husband John of 38 years. She was also a loving mother to her five children, who were her pride and joy: Heather Wehling, David (Victoria) Wehling, Matthew (Caitlin) Wehling, Michael (Elizabeth) Marzotto, and Christopher Marzotto; cherished grandmother to Steven Wehling, Sarah Wehling, and Jack Marzotto. She leaves behind her siblings, Michael (Suzanne Mace) Roden, Susan Tinnes, Jim (Kathy) Roden, and Doug (Sue) Roden along with many nieces and nephews. Said simply, Gail was deeply loved by all of her family and friends. Her love, compassion, kindness, and determination will be sorely missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. A reception will follow serving lunch for attendees.

In lieu of flowers, Gail requested donations to be made in her name to either the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Visit Gail's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.