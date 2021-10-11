Gail Thomas "Tom T." Hull

Gail Thomas Hull "Tom T."

July 25, 1939 - Oct. 1, 2021

SUN CITY, AZ - Gail Thomas Hull "Tom T.", age 82, of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Portage, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 25, 1939, to the late Chester John and Ilda Aletha (nee Squire) Hull. Tom was a retired Nascar Track Dryer Driver and also owned and operated Hull Brothers Auto in Portage with his late brother Fred. He enjoyed building and racing cars and traveling to 49 states on road trips with his beloved wife Dorothy.

Tom is survived by his loving family. His son, Eric (Rachael) Hull; granddaughters, Kathryn, Meghan, Morgan, Gabrielle; step-grandchildren, Alexander Miller, Ethan Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ellen (nee Gritton) Hull whom he was married to for fifty years, son, Scott Hull; two brothers, Fred and Bill Hull and sister, Ann Heck.

A funeral service for Tom will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Bower officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, next to his wife, Dorothy and son, Scott. Visitation will take place just prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.