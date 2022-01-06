WANATAH, IN - Galen Smith, age 65 of Wanatah, IN passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born in London, KY on April 14, 1956. Retired employee of Inland Steel/IN-KOTE and Smith Ready Mix.

Survived by his wife of 47 years, Theresa Galovic Smith; son Galen M. Smith, daughter Pamela Huss; grandkids: Hunter Covelli & Payton Smith, and siblings: Shirley, Evelyn, Patty, Donna, and Adrian. Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry & Ida "Mae" Smith, sister, Loretta "Sis" Smith, brothers; Ralph and Randolph "Bud" Smith and loving pet, Otis Campbell. "Forever in our Hearts."

There will be no services.