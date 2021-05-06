LAKE STATION, IN - Garland Tanner, age 85, of Lake Station, passed away on April 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Ida Mae; son, John; three grandsons; two granddaughters; several siblings and other relatives.

Garland is survived by his children: Carl, SueAnn, Mary Lou, Loren, and Larry; siblings: Juanita, Rebekah, Stella, Georgetta, David, and Tommy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He retired from US Steel and he just enjoyed drinking his coffee and socializing with just about anyone he crossed paths with. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and we will cherish our memories of him for a lifetime.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a service at 5:30 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd Hobart IN 46342) Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating.

For further information please call 219-940-3791.