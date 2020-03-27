EAST CHICAGO, IN - Garnell Turk, 77, of East Chicago, made his heavenly transition on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He will be truly missed by his son, Jesus Sentell (Kimberly Devon) Turk; daughter, Leona Turk; grandchildren, Kylan Hayes, Taylor Nelson, Javaeh Drye; great grandchild, Kylan Hayes, Jr.; Loving brother and caregiver, Min. Bennie Turk, Jr.; two sisters, Edna Conigland and Mary Andrews and a host of other family and friends.
All funeral services will be private. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
