CALUMET CITY, IL - Garry A. Linos, age 67 of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife and friend, Darlene (nee Csikos). They have been together for 41 years. Also surviving is brother Marc (Camie) Linos; nephew Jim (Jean) Linos and their children: Cora and Marina; niece: Megan (Eric) Widstrand and their children: Claire, Annie, Lincoln, Owen, and Griffin; and nephew Kyle (Lauren) Linos and their children: Fiona and Ellie. Garry is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Linda (late Mel) Pickett; Nancy (Jeff) Davis, and Barbara Borges. Garry was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Gean (nee Thomas) Linos; sister: Gwen Linos; parents-in-laws: Betty and Bill Csikos; and his beloved dog, Sullivan.