CALUMET CITY, IL - Garry A. Linos, age 67 of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife and friend, Darlene (nee Csikos). They have been together for 41 years. Also surviving is brother Marc (Camie) Linos; nephew Jim (Jean) Linos and their children: Cora and Marina; niece: Megan (Eric) Widstrand and their children: Claire, Annie, Lincoln, Owen, and Griffin; and nephew Kyle (Lauren) Linos and their children: Fiona and Ellie. Garry is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Linda (late Mel) Pickett; Nancy (Jeff) Davis, and Barbara Borges. Garry was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Gean (nee Thomas) Linos; sister: Gwen Linos; parents-in-laws: Betty and Bill Csikos; and his beloved dog, Sullivan.
Friends are invited to visit with Garry's family on Saturday, December 17 from 2:00 – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Garry's name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.donate3/cancer.org.
Garry worked as a truck driver for Cook Illinois Corporation. He was a White Sox fan and a Chicago Bears fan. He loved camping, gardening, and traveling with his beloved wife.