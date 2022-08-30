Garry Kooi

HERNANDO, FL - Garry L Kooi, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home in Hernando, FL. Garry was born on October 27th 1945 in Chicago the son of William and Grace Kooi, and baby brother of Carol (Harry) DeYoung. He married his beloved Betty Vanderbilt on December 1st 1967. Garry was a devoted and loving father to Leann (Daniel) Michalski of New Lenox, IL and Wendy (Craig) Huskey of Dandridge, TN. He was Papa to Kyle Michalski, Brittany (Mitchell) Kirkland, Alyssa Michalski and Katelyn Huskey.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with services immediately following, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor Bob Neuman officiating. Garry will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Garry honorably served his country in the United States Army, he loved family and was blessed to have so many others who also thought of him as their Papa Kooi. Since his retirement he traveled with family watched baseball, sat in the sun outside his home and learned how to paint. Garry was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Garry's name to Elim Christian School would be appreciated.