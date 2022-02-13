 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garry L. Porter

Garry L. Porter

MUNSTER, IN - Garry L. Porter, 62, of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He is survived by his son, Matthew (Chelsea) Porter; mother, Barbara Porter; brother, Allen (Cynthia) Porter; nephew, Alex (Dani) Porter; nieces: Lauren (Mike) Scheinker, Olivia and Sophia Porter. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Porter; and brother, Mark Porter.

Garry was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. His sense of humor and huge heart was felt by many and will missed by all. Garry retired from IBEW Local 697 in 2015. Services are private. www.kishfuneralhome.net

