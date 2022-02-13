MUNSTER, IN - Garry L. Porter, 62, of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He is survived by his son, Matthew (Chelsea) Porter; mother, Barbara Porter; brother, Allen (Cynthia) Porter; nephew, Alex (Dani) Porter; nieces: Lauren (Mike) Scheinker, Olivia and Sophia Porter. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Porter; and brother, Mark Porter.