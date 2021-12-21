July 2, 1944 - Dec. 18, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Gary A. Grah, age 77 from Crown Point, IN and St. John, IN, passed away peacefully at his home after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Debbie Grah; daughters: Tara (Bradley) Rex, Connie Edwards; and son, Brandon Grah; grandchildren: Logan and Madison Rex; sister, Linda (Tomas) Jaimes; brother, Kenny Grah; sisters-in-law: Connie Maurer Grah and Vivian Woodward; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Virginia Grah; brother, Bruce Grah; mother and father-in-law, James and Clara McCoy; and his beloved dog Lexi.
Gary was born on July 2, 1944 in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1962. He went on to receive his journeyman electricians license and worked as an electrician until he left the field and went into insurance sales. He was with Farm Bureau Insurance for 37 years and then branched off on his own for three years until retiring at the age of 69.
On June 12, 1971 he married the love of his life, Debbie McCoy. They built a beautiful life together and just celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a vow renewal among friends and family. Family was very important to him, he cared and loved his family so deeply he once said that "his heart was so full of love that he couldn't begin to express in words the way he felt".
He always put his family first and was always there to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. He had the gift of gab and made friends everywhere he went. Gary was not only a great husband, father, and friend, he was a great man. In his spare time he loved to golf, especially with his Wednesday morning league, and to fish. He loved watching football with his son, Brandon, and cheering on the Bears. He was his daughter, Tara's, hero and biggest fan.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Dr. Kurra and her staff for all the wonderful care and help over the years with his cancer battle.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 5:45 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Family requests masks for those attending Gary's services, thank you.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in Gary's name, to Traditions Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, IN 46307, who helped him and his family in his final days.
Visit Gary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.