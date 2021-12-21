July 2, 1944 - Dec. 18, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Gary A. Grah, age 77 from Crown Point, IN and St. John, IN, passed away peacefully at his home after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Debbie Grah; daughters: Tara (Bradley) Rex, Connie Edwards; and son, Brandon Grah; grandchildren: Logan and Madison Rex; sister, Linda (Tomas) Jaimes; brother, Kenny Grah; sisters-in-law: Connie Maurer Grah and Vivian Woodward; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Virginia Grah; brother, Bruce Grah; mother and father-in-law, James and Clara McCoy; and his beloved dog Lexi.

Gary was born on July 2, 1944 in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1962. He went on to receive his journeyman electricians license and worked as an electrician until he left the field and went into insurance sales. He was with Farm Bureau Insurance for 37 years and then branched off on his own for three years until retiring at the age of 69.